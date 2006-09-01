Vans Downtown Showdown Sneak Peak

September 1, 2006

The obstacles have all been chosen and now it’s up to the ramp wonderworkers at 4 Down to make Enjoi’s Dick Gauntlet, Real’s Hella Hyphy Bank, Girl’s Mini Mega, and Element’s Double Down a skateable reality. We stopped by the construction zone yesterday to see how things were going when we ran into Mike Carroll, Alex Olson, and TM Sam Smyth giving the final approvals on their Mini Mega.—Ben Kelly

