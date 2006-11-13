Visual Aids Art Show

Overload skate shop sits nestled in the art district of the hipster haven known as North Park in San Diego. They started doing a cool thing—having art shows once a month that coincide with all the other galleries’ art openings in the area. So every second Saturday of the month you can hit up North Park, park your car, and walk all over taking in all kinds of art, music, street food, people watching, and the most important thing at art shows—free booze. Now with Overload in the mix showing skaters’ art, there’s no reason not to go.

This past Saturday, Overload hosted a show called Visual Aids, which was mostly work from TransWorld heads like Seu Trinh, Mike O’Meally, Blair Alley, Jason Lee, Randy Laybourne, and frequent contributor, Nate Sherwood. The place got packed early. Beers got toasted quick and even a second beer run was handled, but beers couldn’t be brought in fast enough to keep Peter Smolik and the Sk8mafia in their usual double-fisting party stance. It was all good, there were plenty more art shows/free kegs just down the block. Anyone who’s anyone in San Diego showed up over the course of the night. Late night lurkers were even treated to a sneak peak at Nate Sherwood’s new video, A Call To Arms, which contained skate, party, and random footage over his years hanging out with just about every pro skater you can imagine. A huge thanks goes out to Kevin Marks and everyone at Overload. See ya next month!