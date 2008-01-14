Volcom Reptilian Ramp Jam Pro Finals

January 14, 2008

The Volcom Reptilian Ramp Jam went down last weekend in Orlando, Florida at Surf Expo. The pro results are below, check out the slideshow for all the flicks!
Am results and photos attached too!

1. Ivan Rivado
2. Mike Peterson
3. Chet Thomas
4. Kyle Berard
5. Chad Bartie
6. Rune Glifberg
7. Austen Seaholm
8. Omar Hassan
9. Alain Goikoetxea
10. Rodney Jones

