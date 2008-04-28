Walk With Me

Whaddup yall. As some of you may know, I’d recently taken a trip back to Florida. The “plan” was to go to Tampa Pro. Pit-stop in J-Ville. Hit Philly (because O’Neals got the bast waings). Then Phoenix, for Cowtown’s annual Am Contest jumpoff. Needless to say, I made about 1/4 of that happen, on little to nothing. Case in point–if you want something done when you’re away from home (say you need some MONEY that YOU EARNED, or a NEW CELL), DON’T trust ANYONE except your immediate family to do so. See, somehow, I managed to hire a manager, who managed to make my life more complicated than this sentence. With that said, thanks to my man James @ digital-X for blessing me with this new slick camera that’s about to drop. And enjoy the gallery to the left. I’ll be back next week with videos. And for the record, “the movement” ain’t done, til I say so. Dig? Let’s go!