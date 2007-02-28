We Made It To Oz!

After fourteen hours in the air over the pacific, tons of skaters touched down in Brisbane and trekked out to Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. This weekend is set to be a doozy with the “Tizzy At Pizzey” contest on Thursday, the Globe mini ramp contest on Friday, and the Double Stack Cash Attack on Saturday down the massive Varsity Double Set. The first night in town, everyone hit the beach, then went to the Varsity Lakes Tavern to peep some Lee Ralph art and the premiere of local video Cupcake. The jetlag and Australian beers made for a surreal evening with more American skaters in Oz than back in the States it seemed. Check the slideshow for all the madness!