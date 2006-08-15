Wieger’s Shoe Party

Wieger Van Wageningen had a party at home in Holland for the release of his custom Nike Dunk. The colorway is a tribute to the plaza he grew up skating in Eindhoven that got demolished. On display were some of Wieger’s old boards and photos of Wieger skating the plaza when he was young. Our own Mike O’Meally was there to snap a few pics. The story even landed on the cover of the Eindhoven newspaper!

