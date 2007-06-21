Wild Ride 2007: Day 1

The biggest Wild Ride yet set out today from Portland, Oregon. The line up in downtown P-town was nuts. Over 20 well-tuned Harleys lined up and revving had everyone around gawking. Heath in his cavalry jacket led the crew up to Battle Ground, Washington for a demo, then back down south to Salem, Oregon to camp for the night.

Check right here to see where we’ll be camping every night.

The entire Emerica team is here including new addition Jerry Hsu, and flow rider Justin Figueroa. Tons of friends are along for the ride again, too! Brian Young, Slash, Erik Hamamoto, Matt Ball, Sean Eaton, and more are meeting up along the way. Stay tuned to skateboarding.transworld.net for daily coverage of the Ride.

Check the slideshow for photos from the Battle Ground demo and the first day in Portland!