adidas Jenn Soto and Mariah Duran 50 Year Superstars

This week adidas launched a new Superstar in collaboration with Mariah Duran and Jenn Soto. The pairs will be available on May 9 for $100 via adidas.com/skateboarding and specialty skate retailers.

Celebrating the new generation of female skateboarders, adidas Skateboarding debuts the Superstar ADV by team riders and co-collaborators, Mariah Duran and Jenn Soto. Imagined in tandem by the longtime friends, Duran and Soto deliver complementing designs of custom graphics and unique detailing’s that offer a deeper look into the duo’s inspiring stories.

Mariah Duran debuts an all-white color scheme, punctuated with an aqua green insole branded with her signature, and reflective stripes and heel tab. As a nod to her hometown in New Mexico, the young skater also includes custom cactus embroidery and star perforations on the sneaker’s upper.

Jenn Soto inverts her ADV colorway, revealing an all-black style with high-viz detailing and custom branding. The Superstar iteration carries a New York City skyline across its insole, an homage to her hometown in New Jersey, and stamp of her infamous “Fly Past The Moon” tattoo which sits atop the sneaker’s heel tabs. Both styles are built with a premium leather upper, equipped with an Adiprene molded sockliner for comfort and sticky rubber outsole for board grip.