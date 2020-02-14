adidas Mark Gonzales | Latest Version of Aloha Super

Next Monday February 17, adidas Skateboarding will debut the silhouette’s third colorway inspired by Gonz’s 2018 recreation of his historic, avant garde performance at Städtisches Museum, Germany in 1998.

Inspired by the tones of the fencing suit, hand-dyed and worn by Gonz during this 20 year anniversary event, the adiStar-inspired and fully skateable Aloha Super receives a signature color palette, embroidered details and Shmoofoil logo.

“The colors for my 2018 performance suit were intended to be the opposite of those worn during my original show in Germany, so all black,” says Mark Gonzales. “When we dyed the fencing uniform, it turned into a muted kind of grey that ended up looking really cool.”

The latest rendition arrives in a premium suede and full grain leather upper, complemented by tones of grey and light purple. Bringing elevated aesthetics to skate performance, the design also features durable nylon laces, a molded adiprene sockliner for high impact wear and a sticky rubber outsole delivering on true board feel and control.