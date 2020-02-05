adidas Matchbreak Super by Shin Sanbongi

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This Saturday, February 8, adidas Skateboarding debuts the Matchbreak Super by Shin Sanbongi, the rider’s first signature colorway for the brand’s most premium vulc to date.

The brand worked closely with Sanbongi on a modern revamp for a traditional style, ensuring the latest Matchbreak iteration leveled up on comfort, aesthetics and performance. The durable silhouette offers an Adituff toe cap, gum rubber outsole, nylon laces, and metal eyelets, housed in a premium suede and full-grain leather upper. Additional features include a molded adiPRENE sockliner for extra cushioning, and a color palette inspired by the Japanese rising sun flag.