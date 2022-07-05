adidas PUIG Indoor Silhouette

adidas Skateboarding in collaboration with Lucas Puig unveils the all-new PUIG Indoor—a nouveaux take on the Frenchman’s signature model. Led by skater-driven insights, the footwear was created out of Puig’s need for an elevated, lighter iteration of the PUIG that can double as the perfect by-the-door grab and go style.

“The original PUIG is a very technical skate shoe that is also very sharp in a fashion sense. The PUIG Indoor is made to be worn everyday—skating or not,” said Lucas Puig. “My collaboration with adidas on the design was truly a team effort. This time we focused on the weight to create one of the lightest shoes available for skate. I can’t wait to see how skaters and non-skaters will welcome them.”

Arriving in two additional colorways, black/white and gray/white, the PUIG Indoor by Lucas Puig will be available for purchase on July 9 via www.adidas.com/skateboarding and in specialty skate shops retailing for $80 / €85.