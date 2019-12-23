adidas Skateboarding Announces Busenitz Upgrade For 2020

adidas Skateboarding and Dennis Busenitz will kick off 2020 delivering a set of technical upgrades to the highly regarded Busenitz Vulc model. Officially releasing on January 1 as the Busenitz Vulc II, the reworked silhouette receives meticulous edits that lock in maximum performance and unwavering durability.

The enhanced silhouette receives meticulous edits to deliver maximum performance, including an all-suede single panel toebox inspired by the original Busenitz. The design also features a Geofit collar and molded adiPRENE sock liner for premium support and comfort, while a rubber heel clip offers extra stability. The new Busenitz Vulc II’s reinforced outsole, heightened foxing tape and Geoflex outsole provide superior grip and long-lasting durability.

The initial offering of the Busenitz Vulc II in Black/Gold Metallic/Solar Red will be available on the adidas website and at adidas Skateboarding retailers worldwide for $70 / €75 beginning January 1, 2019, with additional colorways arriving throughout Spring 2020.