adidas Reveals Matchbreak Super

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

adidas introduces the best in vulc performance with the Matchbreak Super. Inspired by archival classics, the silhouette debuts as a new premium standard in vulcanized skate shoes from the brand.

Photo Credit: Taketomo

The seamless interior receives an Adi-Zone liner, rubber Adituff toebox, and molded adiPRENE sockliner to create a glove-like fit between the foot, shoe, and board. The exterior features a high foxing tape that provides a low profile stance and protection against wear-and-tear, along with a deeper foot placement that offers the ultimate connection to the skateboard.

Against the timeworn and ever-classic backdrop of Detroit, adidas Skateboarding’s Shin Sanbongi and Filip Almqvist introduce the new footwear staple for 2020.

Arriving January 30 in two colorways, Crystal White S16 / Collegiate Navy / FTWR White and Core Black / FTWR White / Gold MET, the Matchbreak Super will retail for $70 on the adidas Skateboarding website and select retailers.