adidas Reveals Matchbreak Super
adidas introduces the best in vulc performance with the Matchbreak Super. Inspired by archival classics, the silhouette debuts as a new premium standard in vulcanized skate shoes from the brand.
The seamless interior receives an Adi-Zone liner, rubber Adituff toebox, and molded adiPRENE sockliner to create a glove-like fit between the foot, shoe, and board. The exterior features a high foxing tape that provides a low profile stance and protection against wear-and-tear, along with a deeper foot placement that offers the ultimate connection to the skateboard.
Against the timeworn and ever-classic backdrop of Detroit, adidas Skateboarding’s Shin Sanbongi and Filip Almqvist introduce the new footwear staple for 2020.
Arriving January 30 in two colorways, Crystal White S16 / Collegiate Navy / FTWR White and Core Black / FTWR White / Gold MET, the Matchbreak Super will retail for $70 on the adidas Skateboarding website and select retailers.
