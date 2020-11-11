Vans’ Fabiana Delfino Collection
Vans team rider Fabiana Delfino’s smooth style and powerful approach is redefining skateboarding from the ground up. The Florida native’s flowy style and roots have been applied to a new Vans head-to-toe collection, led by the Sk8-Hi Pro in cool blue featuring her signature palm tree graphic.
The Fabiana Delfino Sk8-Hi Pro offers stellar performance features that Vans Pro Classics have become known for, including Ollie Guard for added durability – a first for the silhouette. DURACAP reinforced underlays in high-wear areas have also been added to prolong the life of the shoe.
Paying tribute to the Sunshine State, Fabiana incorporated her signature palm tree insignia paired with a cool blue colorway into the Sk8-Hi Pro and apparel collection. Custom artwork also appears on the heel counter with her namesake emblazoned across the tongue label. A cool blue Sidestripe over a natural corduroy upper rounds out her Floridian-inspired design.
Sound off in the comments below!