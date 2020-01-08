Building on its foundation in performance, Vans Pro Skate releases the Reflective Pack, an apparel collection inspired by an understanding of the elements skaters face, day or night. The new offering spans footwear, apparel and accessories that illuminate in the dark, bringing to light a perfect balance between function and Vans’ style DNA.

Vans’ design team worked closely with our roster of skaters on the collection, elevating the need for high-performance gear that doesn’t compromise fit or aesthetic. Featuring reflective ink and high-visibility strips, the 100% ringspun cotton Pro Skate Reflective LS shirt leads the way in a carefully curated pack. Complementing the long sleeve are a Reflective Pro hoodie and crew with hi-vis screen print, and a Pro Skate Reflective SS cotton T-shirt.

Rounding out the collection are The Bail shoulder bag, Survey crossbody bag, Obstacle Camper 5-panel hat and Obstacle Skatepack made of Cordura nylon. The Kyle Walker Pro, Chimo Pro 2 and Ave Pro will also be available in three Pro Skate iterations with special reflective colorways.

The Vans Reflective Pack is now available worldwide at authorized Vans retailers and Vans.com/skate.