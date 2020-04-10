Vans x CLUBGEAR Rave-Adjacent Collab

This Spring, Vans and Vancouver-based label CLUBGEAR collab on a duo of party-ready skate shoes. The quintessential Slip-On Pro and Era Pro have been reimagined through a vibrant, ‘90s rave inspired lens.

Working with the CLUBGEAR squad, the Vans team have reworked two skate classics in dance-floor-ready patterns with asymmetric neon accents. The Era Pro features a mismatched take on Vans’ iconic checkerboard pattern in a total of ten (10!) different multi-check colorways across the left and right styles. The heels are embroidered with a yellow CLUBGEAR logo, ID’ing the collaborator behind the organized chaos. They even come with a set of micro-checkerboard laces if you want to turn it up to 11.

The Slip-On Pro features an elusive northern brand’s “Crosshair” pattern, while the CLUBGEAR name spins forever by way of the foxing stripe. Both the Slip-On Pro and Era Pro feature mis-matched blue and red rubber Vans heel labels with each coming in a custom all-over print box. A select number of customers will receive a hand-embellished box with artwork by skater Tyler Warren or Ben Blundell.