Vans x Quartersnacks Collaboration

Vans is proud to present a collection with New York’s Quartersnacks that captures the spirit of what both brands stand for: skateboarding as the ultimate outlet for creative self-expression, a form of escapism, and a celebration of the eternally youthful mindset of skating the streets, day-in and day-out.

Quartersnacks got its start as just that—a constant, relatable source for skaters in New York City and the surrounding area during a time of great uncertainty. Today, 15 years later, Quartersnacks has expanded beyond those humble beginnings, as a staple in skateboard culture and style. A shared DNA takes shape naturally with the Vans x Quartersnacks collection, a two-pack of Pro Skate shoes designed with simple sophistication and a nod to retro skate fashion.

The collection features the iconic Old Skool Pro in blue and lesser-known Lampin Pro in white, a mid-‘90s skate shoe pulled from the Vans’ archives. Both feature buttery, tumbled premium leather uppers in clean, monochromatic colors, with tennis ball yellow terrycloth linings, and debossed Quartersnacks “25” logos. The extra-wide laces with a multi-colored woven option nods to mid-‘90s fashion and pro model skate shoes from the era.

Despite their throwback aesthetic, Vans x Quartersnacks Old Skool and Lampin are packed with modern technology, including PopCush—the highest level of impact cushioning that’s custom-tuned for better energy return—and Duracap for added longevity.

Through a raw and often nostalgic lens on the current happenings in the skateboarding space, Quartersnacks has emerged as a brand that appeals to a broad demographic of young and seasoned skaters alike. The Vans x Quartersnacks collection follows suit by elevating timeless styles from skateboarding’s history with a newfound freshness.

The Vans x Quartersnacks collection is available worldwide on November 12 at skate retailers and Vans.com/skate.