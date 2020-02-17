Learn Backside 180 Ollies today with Chris Cole. It’s good to have both, Front 180s and Back 180s. As Cole puts it, people typically have preference for one or the other, but it’s key to have them both on lock. In this tutorial he shows you pro insights to learning this trick, sweeping your back foot and kicking with your front foot, while showing you secrets to the right head placement and body movement to nail this trick. Learning Backside 180s is the foundation to one of Cole’s favorite tricks: Backside 180 Kickflips.