Dropping In with Amelia Brodka
Learn how to drop in with Amelia Brodka.
This video is brought to you in partnership with Stomp Sessions, which provides learning tools to improve your skate skills with Chris Cole, Amelia Brodka and Manny Santiago, including pro tutorial videos, digital coaching, and DIY learning tools. Learn more about their 30+ lessons in TransWorld SKATEboarding’s How To section.
Learn This Technique Today: 3 Ways
-
Pro Tutorial Videos
Watch detailed tutorials with Chris Cole teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.
Digital Coaches
Get personal online coaching from Chris Cole and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.
DIY Tools
Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Chris Cole. Watch. Adjust. Improve.
-
-
Tags:
- Stomp Sessions
