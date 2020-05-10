Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Learn the foundations of skateboarding with Amelia Brodka: what stance you are, how to push and how to stop. Amelia helps you get comfortable on a skateboard, teaching you the basics with her fun and simple step-by-step instructions. The more time you spend on your board and working on these three key elements, you will gain more confidence and comfort on your board.

This video is brought to you in partnership with Stomp Sessions, which provides learning tools to improve your skate skills with Chris Cole, Amelia Brodka and Manny Santiago, including pro tutorial videos, digital coaching, and DIY learning tools. Learn more about their 30+ lessons in TransWorld SKATEboarding’s How To section.