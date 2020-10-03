Manuals are awesome and versatile, opening up many options in the park and streets. Chris Cole teaches you the foundations to learning Manuals on flatground, then taking it to a manual pad or feature. The key to manuals is finding the balancing point on your back truck like a teeter-totter. Cole helps you find that center point – fulcrum, to balance on. He shows you the secrets to locking in this balancing point, leveraging your heels and having your head in the right position, helping you hold your manuals. Once you get your manuals comfortable on flat ground, you’ll be ready to take it to a manual pad. Cole’s insights will simplify learning and progressing your manuals.