Learn the first magic trick to skateboarding and getting the foundation to almost every skate trick. Cole teaches you the same way he was taught by Jason McKown when he was a kid on his street. This tutorial will help you get the proper front and back foot placement, the key to keeping your head between your feet and how to kick, strike and jump to make this trick for you. Cole also dives deep into fine tuning your ollie. This is great insight for all levels, whether beginner, intermediate or advance, you will learn how to ollie like Chris Cole.