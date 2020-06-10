Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Learn to Pump on transition. This is a great way to generate speed, or maintain speed, when you’re skating a halfpipe, bowl or vert ramp. Amelia Brodka teaches you the essentials of getting comfortable on your board and gaining confidence controlling your speed on transition. Having good pumping skills makes skating any transition feature more fun.

This video is brought to you in partnership with Stomp Sessions, which provides learning tools to improve your skate skills with Chris Cole, Amelia Brodka and Manny Santiago, including pro tutorial videos, digital coaching, and DIY learning tools. Learn more about their 30+ lessons in TransWorld SKATEboarding’s How To section.