Tutorial for Beginner Skateboarders with Amelia Brodka – Learn to Turn, Tic Tac and Kick-Turn. With Amelia’s pro insights and cheat codes, you will be progressing your skating from the driveway and sidewalk to transitions, mini ramps and bowls.

This video is brought to you in partnership with Stomp Sessions, which provides learning tools to improve your skate skills with Chris Cole, Amelia Brodka and Manny Santiago, including pro tutorial videos, digital coaching, and DIY learning tools. Learn more about their 30+ lessons in TransWorld SKATEboarding’s How To section.