Welcome to Chris Cole’s skateboard set-up. Learn his secrets on how to set your board up like he sets his board up. Cole shares the exact dimensions and specs on each part of his skateboard, from deck size and shape, to putting on your grip tape and choosing the right wheels and trucks. He also tells you his personal secrets of how he customizes his set up to skate better and last longer. In this Tutorial Cole teaches you how to pick the right products that match your skating style. Make your skate set-up better with the secrets from Chris Cole.