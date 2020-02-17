Skatepark Etiquette. This is great for beginners and awesome reminder for all skaters when checking out new skateparks. Cole teaches you key things to keep in mind at your local skatepark. (1) Look Around. See the lines people are skating and learn the flow patterns. (2) Warm up outside the main area people are skating. (3) Be Respectful of the community. Cheer for people when they land tricks. Throw away your trash. It’s okay to get frustrated, just don’t use profanity. Be respectful of other people’s first time and share knowledge with them. Don’t vibe them; make friends and share the love of skateboarding you have. This makes the skatepark awesome for you and everyone.