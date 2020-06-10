Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Learn to Skate Gaps with Chris Cole. He reveals his secrets that will help you roll away clean on the bigger gaps. Cole’s pro tip for skating gaps has helped him land many tricks in his legendary video parts. Watching his tutorial might just save you a few extra goes, so you can land that new gap in the streets or at the skate park, progressing your skating even further.

This video is brought to you in partnership with Stomp Sessions, which provides learning tools to improve your skate skills with Chris Cole, Amelia Brodka and Manny Santiago, including pro tutorial videos, digital coaching, and DIY learning tools. Learn more about their 30+ lessons in TransWorld SKATEboarding’s How To section.