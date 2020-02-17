Take your skating to the next level learning the mind-frame and mental aspect of Chris Cole. He helps you fast track your progression sharing the secrets that have earned him 2 x Thrasher Skater of the Year, SLS Supercrown title, 3 XGames Gold medals, game changing video parts and teaching many of the top pros today, including Leticia Bufoni’s personal Olympic coach. In this tutorial he explains the building blocks it takes to improve your skating with solid skills and positive mental game. He shares the deep secrets that have helped him stay motivated, from learning new tricks and filming, to competing in contests and just having fun with your friends at the skatepark. This combination truly creates a great skater, whether you are just starting out, getting back into skating or you are looking to make it into the XGames. Get better faster staying motivated with this incredible tutorial from Cole.