Chris Cole + Tre Flips = Legendary. Learn this trick from Cole today.

From the famous Wallenberg, to the rails in @xgames @sls, Cole has stand out video parts and gold medals with this trick. Learn from the best in the business.

In this Tutorial, Cole shares how he learned Tre Flips watching Jesse Martinez 411 video mag part, playing his Tre Flip in slo mo over and over. Chris saves you time by sharing the details to Tre Flips and how it’s all in your back toe and where you put your head. He shows you specifics to sweeping your foot like a match to flick and how to properly catch, so you can have this trick on lock.