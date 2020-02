Learn Backside Heelflips today with Chris Cole. He teaches you his favorite way to do them like Mike Carroll’s in Goldfish – a sweeping backside heelflip. Cole shows you the secrets to learning this trick, much beyond combining your heelflip with bs 180 – it’s all about the proper placement of your feet (different than you would think), rotation of your shoulders, position of your flick and timing it all together. Cole’s pro insights will help you learn this trick today.