Ready to take you flip tricks to gaps and stairs? In this awesome tutorial Cole teaches you the key components of advancing your flip tricks to bigger features. He shares the secrets to getting your speed and rhythm dialed correctly to get the best results. Slowing down your flick is also key and Cole teaches you the best way to do this so you can land more consistently. And as he reminds you, always take the proper steps like you do on flat ground and breaking it down into little parts: pushing up to feature, getting the speed, setting up feet, bending knees and timing your pop. Same goes for advanced flip tricks.