As Cole states, with all these tricks things take time, and frontside flips took him a long time until he could do them well. It may take a solid go of 30 minutes of straight attempts. Just remember, things take time and by watching this tutorial and applying the proper mechanics you will get this trick before you know it. Whether you are looking to have the style like Cole talks about with Andrew Reynolds and Jeremy Wray, or the power of Kerry Getz, Chris is ready to show you the way, sharing the details to learning your Frontside 180 kickflips.