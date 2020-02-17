Before learning kickflips, be sure your ollies are solid with evening out your board, especially sliding your front foot up. In this tutorial, Cole teaches you the precise foot placement, how to leverage your concave and where to kick/slide your foot to make this magic trick. Chris also reveals habits you want to stay away from when learning this trick, so you can get kickflips on lock. Learning kickflips gives you the key understanding of foot and body mechanics to a wide range of tricks. Once you learn kickflips, you’re on your way to learning many more flip tricks. Cole helps you makes it possible.