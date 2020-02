Lazer Heel Flip is a Heel Flip Tre Flip, essentially, that is how Cole recommends you have to think about. This flip trick is the ultimate for many and in this tutorial Chris provides the step by step components to mastering your Lazer Heel Flip. He shares how the trick is in the flick of the heel and wrapping your foot, keeping the board forward in front of you. Strike, scope and flick, trying to get it in front of you…Watch now to learn your Lazer Heel.