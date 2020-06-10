Nollie Flip
Learn Nollie Flip with Manny Santiago. He teaches you the three key elements to get this trick on lock, and shares his ultimate secret, helping you nail your Nollie Flip on flat ground, then taking it to stairs and gaps.
Learn This Technique Today: 3 Ways
-
Pro Tutorial Videos
Watch detailed tutorials with Chris Cole teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.
Digital Coaches
Get personal online coaching from Chris Cole and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.
DIY Tools
Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Chris Cole. Watch. Adjust. Improve.
-
-
Tags:
- Stomp Sessions
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.
Success!
Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!
LATEST NEWS
Switch Tre Flip
This trick was the Holy Grail for Cole and he takes you through all the mechanics ...View
Switch Tre Flip
Heelflip
How to do a Backside Heelflip with Chris Cole
From Stomp Sessions and a guy who's back heeled a few sets in his day.View
How to do a Backside Heelflip with Chris Cole
Frontside 180 Kickflip
360 Tre Flip
Flip Tricks: Advanced
Lazer Heel Flip
Backside 180 Kickflip
Kickflip
Frontside Pop Shove-It
How to do a Backside Lipslide
Chris teaches you how to get yours with confidence and styleView
How to do a Backside Lipslide
Skating Gaps
Chris Cole reveals his secrets that will help you roll away clean on the bigger gapsView
Skating Gaps
How to do a Frontside Tailslide
Where you put your weight is key to dialing in this trickView
Sound off in the comments below!