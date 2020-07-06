Frontside Pop Shove-It

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

SLS Nine Club veteran Manny Santiago teaches you his secrets to Frontside Pop Shove-Its, and the Dos and Don’ts, to get this foundation trick to learning flip tricks. Dialing in this trick helps you gain board control of combining your Ollie with the basics of flicking your board and catching it. Manny shows you the dynamics to your foot placement and the pop-scoop, making it easier for you to flick and catch, so you get this trick on lock. Once you’re landing them consistently, he shows you how to add some style to personalize your Front Shove.