Get the secrets to learning Backside 5-0 from Chris Cole. His thorough explanation of your foot placement and weight will have you doing Backside 5-0s with ease. One of the key components Chris teaches: your head position is key to locking in this trick. Mastering Backside 5-0s opens up many more features in the park and streets, while also giving you solid foundation for combo tricks on ledges and rails. Watch this tutorial and you’ll be adding this trick to your bag.