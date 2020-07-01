How to do a Backside Lipslide

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Backside Lipslides with Chris Cole. When learning this trick, Chris likes to think of Jamie Thomas, Geoff Rowley and Arto Saari. They all have legendary Backside Lipslides. Chris teaches you how to get yours with confidence and style, so they can be your go-to backside rail trick, showing you how to properly set up, swing, lock-in and where to be looking.

This video is brought to you in partnership with Stomp Sessions, which provides learning tools to improve your skate skills with Chris Cole, Amelia Brodka and Manny Santiago, including pro tutorial videos, digital coaching, and DIY learning tools. Learn more about their 30+ lessons in TransWorld SKATEboarding’s How To section.