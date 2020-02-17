Crooked Grinds are awesome. Learning them can be tricky. Cole’s secrets to Crooked Grinds makes them easier. As he states, this trick is a head game…literally. More than learning the correct angle of the approach and locking in your front truck/wheel, is getting the right head placement over your board. This is one of the secrets Cole shares while teaching you this awesome trick. Whether you are learning crooked grinds for first time or you are looking to take it down a rail or hubba, this tutorial is for you.