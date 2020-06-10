How to do a Frontside Tailslide

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Learn Frontside Tailslides with Chris Cole. Where you put your weight is key to dialing in this trick. Cole shows you the ideal spot and where to press your feet so you can hold the slide through the entire ledge. He also teaches you the secrets with your shoulder placement and driving your feet correctly, for coming out straight or popping fakie.

This video is brought to you in partnership with Stomp Sessions, which provides learning tools to improve your skate skills with Chris Cole, Amelia Brodka and Manny Santiago, including pro tutorial videos, digital coaching, and DIY learning tools. Learn more about their 30+ lessons in TransWorld SKATEboarding’s How To section.