When it’s one of Cole’s favorite tricks, you know he’s going to make it even more fun to learn. Chris rips at Noseblunts and rightfully so, he has some of the smoothest style in the game and seems to be able to do them anywhere, anytime. Sharing his skills for this trick will have you doing them too. He teaches you how to approach slightly further away than you think and getting the proper angel to get your head on the right position, then driving the nose and locking in the safe way which is key to this trick.