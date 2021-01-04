CBD For Soreness & Recovery: Relieve Your Muscles and Joints with Cannabidiol

After an intense workout, it is normal to deal with some kind of muscle soreness. Today, some athletes are turning to cannabidiol (CBD) to treat muscle soreness, inflammation and pain following their workouts. Derived from hemp, CBD is a cannabinoid like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but without the “high” often associated with cannabis and THC. Because it does not cause any psychoactive effects, CBD oil is an effective way to treat pain without making someone high.

How Does CBD Work for Muscle Soreness and Recovery?

In recent years, people have started using CBD to treat insomnia, pain, inflammation and nausea. Now, athletes and fitness enthusiasts are also using CBD to help with muscle soreness and recovery. Because of the anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD oil, you may be able to recover from intense workouts faster than before.

The reason why you feel tired after a workout is because your muscles become torn. When you work out your muscles, it causes microscopic tears in your muscle fibers. These tears become inflamed, which signals your body to heal the tears. When the tears heal, the muscles are stronger than before.

Unfortunately, the healing process can cause days of stiffness and muscle soreness. CBD may be able to alleviate your muscle soreness. Technically, CBD is just one atom arrangement away from THC. While this difference sounds tiny, it is actually gigantic. Because of the arrangement difference, CBD helps to alleviate pain instead of making you high.

Other than muscle soreness, many people use CBD to treat joint pain. CBD can reduce inflammation because of its anti-inflammatory effects, which is why so many people use it for arthritis. To achieve this effect, you can rub a CBD oil or lotion onto the affected area. Other than using a CBD topical product, you can also take a CBD tincture or edible sublingually to increase the potential relief.

CBD Topicals and Tinctures

Whether you ingest it orally or use it topically, you can achieve the same effects. When you compare CBD products that are taken orally and topical products, you can see a few key differences. Oral products have an absorption rate of 20 to 30 percent. This absorption rate can vary based on the food you consume and other factors, so the effects can vary.

Topical products are ideal if you want to target a localized area. The absorption rate is also higher than the absorption rate of oral products. In addition, topical products produce an effect quickly. If you are trying to ease muscle soreness as fast as possible, you may want to try out a topical product first.

No matter which administration method you use, you should talk to your doctor before you try any medication or supplement. A few drugs can interact with CBD, so you should talk to your doctor if you take medications that have a grapefruit warning. You may also want to experiment with the delivery method and dose. In general, you should start taking the smallest dose possible. Then, you can gradually increase the dose until you achieve the desired effect.

How Can You Use CBD?

You can compare CBD products to figure out which ones are right for your needs. For instance, many people use a CBD topical product like Tribe CBD’s Cold Therapy CBD cream to get direct relief from muscle pain. Meanwhile, edibles like these Tribe CBD’s All Natural Relaxation CBD gummies are absorbed quickly by your bloodstream.

Right now, you can find CBD in cocktails, cookies and tinctures. As CBD grows in popularity, there will be even more ways to consume it. By 2022, the CBD market is expected to reach $1.3 billion. If you are searching for solutions for muscle soreness, you can easily find CBD pills, lotions, creams, salves and balms online or at a health store. For more information on Tribe CBD, check here.