Staying Active With CBD

Are you trying to take your game to the next level? Whatever your choice of sport or activity, there can be physical strains that accompany the rush of playing. As an athlete, muscle soreness and injuries are a fact of life. Thankfully, these issues don’t have to hold you back anymore. With cannabidiol (CBD), you may be able to alleviate muscle soreness or joint and quickly recover from workouts.

Exercises Impacts On The Body

Whether you are a marathoner, football enthusiast or die-hard skier, exercise can wear down your body over time. When you work out a specific muscle or do repeated strenuous movements, you essentially expose that area to some type of stress. This kind of stress leads to microscopic damage to the muscle fibers.

After you finish working out, your immune system realizes that the muscle is damaged and starts to repair it. The act of repairing the muscle actually makes the muscle bigger and stronger. Because your muscles are stronger, your next workout is easier than before. If you push your muscles more, your body will repair them again so that you become even stronger. In other words, your trainer was right and practice does make perfect.

A workout causes other bodily changes as well though. Whenever you exercise, your body has to burn calories to fuel your energy expenditures. Exercise causes your body to lose fluid, and your hormones to change.

Once the workout is complete, your body has to handle these changes. This is called recovery. Getting enough sleep and eating a healthy diet help you recover, but there are other factors that can help as well. You also need to balance your hormones, replace lost energy and repair damaged muscle fibers.

Most of these repairs happen while you are asleep. While you rest at night, your body produces extra testosterone and insulin growth factor (IGF). Both of these hormones are responsible for building muscle fibers. In addition, sleeping helps to reduce cortisol levels. Since cortisol can cause your muscles to break down, you want to keep your cortisol levels as low as possible.

How CBD Could Up The Ante of Your Athletic Recovery

CBD is one of the more than 120 different cannabinoids found in hemp plants. It interacts with the endocannabinoid system to affect bodily processes like pain perception, appetite and sleep quality. There are receptors within the ECS (endocannabinoid system) that CBD has the ability to attach to, which can either aid in message transmission or blockage. CBD can interact with the ECS by being taken orally or by being applied topically. CBD topicals can be applied to targeted or specific problem areas, making it an ideal choice for athletes or active people while sublingual CBD, commonly an oil, can be taken prior to a workout and/or after to power through and recover faster.

Consuming CBD prior to working out could help keep fatigue at bay while helping your sports mindset to push through. Another popular method of consumption are through CBD edibles. Whether it’s a CBD drink or CBD gummies, there are countless consumption options for athletes to take advantage of.

When you take a CBD oil tincture, edible or apply a topical cream, it can affect some of the following things.

Mood

Inflammation

Sleep

Pain

Metabolism

Appetite

For athletes, a CBD topical like Tribe CBD’s Cold Therapy Cream is also a useful way to alleviate muscle soreness and pain. While some inflammation can stimulate training adaptions, excess inflammation can slow down your recovery. Because cannabinoids have an anti-inflammatory effect, they can help your body recover faster. In addition, a CBD oil tincture or similar product can help with strains and pulled muscles in conjunction to a topical.

What Types of CBD Can You Use for Athletic Recovery?

There are countless options for CBD edibles, oils and topicals these days. The right product depends on your goals. With a CBD topical, you can get localized pain relief. Because of this, many people use topical products if they have muscle soreness or joint pain. If you are seeking stress-relief from your training regimen, a CBD oil could be a great choice for you. Similarly, if you struggle to fall asleep at night, a CBD oil or Tribe CBD’s Sleep Shots can help you combat insomnia.

With the right product, you can improve your body’s ability to recover after rigorous workouts and intense competitions. Turn to companies like Tribe CBD, crafted with the athlete and active lifestyle in mind. Check out all of Tribe’s high-quality CBD products here.