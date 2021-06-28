The New ‘Green Rush:’ CBD and Sports Nutrition

As the legalization of hemp and now cannabis spreads wider across the country, some professional sports leagues are updating their policies as athletes update their training programs. From professional fighters to Olympian track stars, CBD is making waves in the world of sports as a potential pain relief alternative and natural recovery enhancer.

Some research has found that CBD, also known as cannabidiol, shows promise in relieving pain, reducing inflammation, combating stress and even increasing the speed of recovery time. Sports nutrition has primarily centered on building muscle, burning fat, and having more energy. With that, CBD could have potential as a pre-workout and as a recovery tool to improve focus and reduce recuperation time.

In 2018, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) removed cannabidiol from its list of banned substances, clearing the way for some professional athletes to utilize CBD. The MLB even announced not too long ago that natural cannabinoids (CBD and THC included) will no longer be considered abuse drugs. So, with all the newfound hype surrounding CBD and sports, the talk of cannabidiol and sports nutrition has entered the chat on a mainstream level too.

CBD for Sports Nutrition: Why It Works

Pain and Inflammation Management

One of the main draws of CBD for athletes are its anti-inflammatory properties. Cannabidiol works directly with the human body, the endocannabinoids system or ECS to be exact. CBD can attach to receptors in the ESC, responsible for sending messages to the brain. These transmissions to the brain could be positively impacted by CBD when it attaches to the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the ECS. Simply put, this interaction could lead to reduced pain signals reaching the brain, allowing the body to recover more naturally in more comfort. For athletes or those with an active lifestyle, CBD can help with keeping inflammation at bay and over-worked muscles or joints and in prime condition.

Focus and Mental Maintenance

CBD’s ability to interact with the human body and brain could lead to stress reduction brought on by more stability. Low levels of serotonin, a neurotransmitter, can lead to anxiety and even depression. This is usually treated with prescription medications that could have side-effects or even lead to long-term dependability. CBD is a natural alternative for potential mental health treatment, proving useful for athletes or sports enthusiast overwhelmed by the stress of their sport or competition. Taking CBD before a training session could up your focus. Similarly, taken following a workout CBD could help with the winding down process that leads to reduced recovery times.

CBD for Sports Nutrition: How to Join the ‘Green Rush’

If you are curious about adding CBD to your training regime, whether you’re a professional athlete or active lifestyler, there are a variety of products crafted carefully with you in mind. Tribe CBD has created quality CBD products from seed to sale, that center on maintaining an active life in the most comfortable way possible. By utilizing the ‘entourage effect’ in their high-quality full-spectrum products, you can experience the power of CBD and other cannabinoids working together.

CBD Oil – Using a CBD oil or tincture is a great way to get fast-acting relief. Tinctures are consumed sublingually, meaning they enter the bloodstream right away. Tribe CBD’s Full-Spectrum CBD Oil is perfect for athletes without drug testing concerns looking to take advantage of the potentially therapeutic components of multiple cannabinoids. This oil has been third-party tested to ensure quality, purity and potency. This oil is a great addition to your sports nutrition regime, easy added to food, drinks or taken orally under the tongue.

CBG Capsules – Another cannabinoid gaining popularity among athletes is CBG. This cannabinoid acts similarly to CBD but could have an increased effects on some interactions with receptors in the ECS. Specifically, CBG is thought to have high anti-inflammatory properties and could strengthen the function of anandamide, another neurotransmitter largely responsible for enhancing pleasure and motivation. For athletes, CBG could be highly beneficial for managing pain and stress, but also for keeping a sports-minded mentality on and off the or court. Another perk recently discovered about CBG are its antibacterial properties, also useful for athletes who train in a public setting. Tribe’s Full-Spectrum CBG Capsules are the perfect option for a high-dose CBG product.

CBD Gummies – A great option for athletes who are interested in trying CBD could be the use of CBD edibles or CBD gummies. Also orally consumed, gummies are a great way to get a perfectly dosed amount of CBD. They can also offer a tasty option not accompanied by a “hempy” aftertaste. CBD gummies offer athletes a perfect way to take their CBD on the go, giving them a discrete way to supplement their routine. Tribe’s CBD Gummies in a great watermelon flavor combine the potentially therapeutic properties of their full-spectrum CBD oil in the form of a gummy with no added sugar and all-natural flavors.

To learn more about Tribe CBD and their full list of CBD products that will aid your sports nutrition routine, click here.