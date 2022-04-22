adidas Skateboarding partners with global Pro team rider Blondey for an all-new A.B. adidas by Blondey collection inspired by ‘80s football and terrace fashion with a utilitarian spin. Prioritizing functionality with style, the capsule infuses Blondey’s creative vision inspired by his hometown of London with design cues influenced from the brand’s archival silhouettes and his signature label Thames.

“A lot of people think that us skaters shouldn’t be interested in anything other than skating … I don’t feel that way. I feel the opposite and hope that this continued partnership with adidas shows that. All of my favourite skaters have borrowed from other sports and cultures—Mark Gonzales in his fencing shoes, for example.” Blondey continues, “I’m more interested in making the Gazelle, an indoor football shoe, skateable than I am in making skate shoes. That’s why I skate for adidas.”



Guided by his love for Spezial and the adidas terrace staple Gazelle, Blondey’s modernized take on the Gazelle Indoor arrives with a heavy ripstop upper alongside an upgraded base using the tooling of an iconic adidas court model from the ‘80s—the Indoor Super. The silhouette’s iconic T-toe detail references the original Superstar by Blondey. Releasing in two colorways, the A.B. Gazelle Indoor by Blondey also features a transparent TPU eyestay and nubuck heel tab, an Ortholite sockliner, a faintly translucent sole and “Blondey” in silver foiling on the side.

The premium apparel collection embodies Blondey’s personal style beginning with an archival jacket inspired from the Pro skater’s own wardrobe. The A.B. Jousting Jacket receives a reflective silver metallic outer with sleeves featuring tonal reflective three-stripes ,woven cuffs and a front zip pocket. The jacket’s liner spotlights adidas’ ’sustainable Primegreen and performance AEROREADY technology that utilizes high-performance recycled materials and moisture wicking fabrics.