A Skateboarding Protest Directory Of Events
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, SUNDAY JUNE 14
CLEVELAND, OHIO, SUNDAY JUNE 14
SKATE FOR BLACK LIVES, NYC, FRIDAY JUNE 12
A Few more details about tomorrow. Our Mission with this March is to support our black community. We also want everyone to be safe, this is supposed to be a peaceful March, we want everyone to be able go home after this; safe and inspired to keep on pushing and continue to show up till there is change and end to racism.
PUSH FOR PEACE, NYC, SATURDAY JUNE 13
PUSH AGAINST RACISM, PHOENIX, AZ , JUNE 14
The local community at Desert West Skatepark has orchestrated an idea to push against racism and systematic injustices to positively impact our black communities in solidarity. As skateboarders, we instinctually join forces to support the love of skateboarding we collectively share. As for this matter, we are pushing to show the core love and respect we share for our black communities by pushing faster and harder than we ever have before. With these morals of solidarity, we wish to promote strength and unity to seek change for a brighter future. Skateboarding is an extremely diverse form of art, and we will prove that unity and strength in our diversity amongst our cities. Our plan is to gather at Indian Steele Park Sunday, June 14th at 7pm, and move our way Southbound down Central Ave. to Deck Park. Central Ave hosts some of skateboardings most iconic environments in the Phoenix area, and just the name Central, alone, is self explanatory enough for what we are trying to accomplish with this form of peaceful protest. We ask that no person skate on or disrupt the traffic of our local light rail transportation for the safety of individuals participating. We also ask that each individual wear a mask to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 though it will not be required. We hope skateboarders all over the Arizona area come to unite and support this movement of showing our love!
PEACE PUSH, LONG BEACH, CA, JUNE 15
ITS GOING TOWARDS SKATEBOARDS FOR KIDS!! we’re going to collect the money and make the boards through @genericskateboards for @heartsandhammers_ . That’s the goal. It’s going to be a collaborative effort from locals that’s have been doing this since day one. This is y’all opportunity as skaters represent. It’s funny because even as skaters we have bias for different wheels but on the 15th I need everybody out. Skates, blades, long boards, scooters, bikes of all kinds, planes, UFOS, drones, Jesus, and All the Ancestors outside for this. See y’all there! Can’t wait! Plan is to push from dtown to bluff hill bomb and have people that don’t skate but wanna participate do a sit in type thing at the bluff. 🗣 I decided to push this one because things have been peaceful lately. Let’s keep it that way. #KickflipForJustice THERE WILL BE ANOTHER ONE look on go skate day look at our other flyer!
ROLLING FOR RIGHTS, SAN DIEGO, SATURDAY JUNE 20
🗣ATTENTION SD!! Everybody is invited to join us on Saturday June 20th for #rollingforrights ( @rollingforrightsSD )!! We are coming together to address all the issues in our world and use our voice as the skate community of SD to fight for our rights! Fighting against racism and injustice as we support our black brothers and sisters in showing the world #blacklivesmatter ! We need to fight to defund our police departments and reinvest in our communities where we need it most! Flush the system out and create the world we want to live in! We need all the help we can get to make this go as smooth as possible and keep it peaceful all the way through… If anybody would like to donate and or volunteer to help we would greatly appreciate it, leave a comment and we will go from there! We need cooperation from everyone who attends in order to keep the peace and get our message across loud and clear. Let’s show em how SD rolls!! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #fuckracism #humanrights #defundthepolice #endpolicebrutality #unityinthecommunity #rollingforrights
SKATE FOR PEACE, LONG BEACH, CA, SUNDAY JUNE 21
Go skate day let’s fucking get it. Skating is political. #kickflipforjustice
