adidas Busenitz Indoor Super Celebrating 15-Year Anniversary

adidas Skateboarding celebrates the 15-year anniversary with legend Dennis Busenitz with the reveal of the Busenitz Indoor Super commemorating their groundbreaking partnership and global franchise. The commemorative release marks a new milestone between the brand and rider paying tribute to one of the longest running franchises for the category while honoring one of its most iconic and defining team riders.

To celebrate 15 years with adidas, Dennis Busenitz dove back into one of his favorite football silhouettes for an updated Busentiz Indoor Super. With a classic gold foil, red and black colorway, the Indoor Super shoes feature a durable and flexible pigskin suede upper and the signature locked-in fit that’s made his shoes a skateboarding staple. The Busenitz Indoor Super is capped off with a bold XV on the heel, representing his 15 years of style, innovation and creativity with adidas Skateboarding.

The adidas Skateboarding x Busenitz Indoor Super retails for $100 USD / €100 and is available for purchase on August 7 via adidas.com/us/skateboarding and at select specialty skate retailers.