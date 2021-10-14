adidas Gazelle ADV by Mark Suciu

adidas Skateboarding unveils the Gazelle ADV by Mark Suciu, paying homage to one of the most iconic models from the Three Stripes. Originating in the ’60s, the classic silhouette’s timeless construction was reimagined with ADV performance enhancements for skateboarding, along with key insights under the creative vision of a premiere Global team rider.

“The Gazelle is one of the most time-tested classics from adidas,” Mark Suciu said. “It feels like an extension of my foot. I forget about the shoe entirely and just think about my board. Since I’ve been a part of the team, adidas Skateboarding has helped me travel the world and given me the freedom and support to achieve so much of what I wanted to as a skateboarder. To be personally associated with the shoe, and by extension the legacy of the brand, is a huge honor.”

The Gazelle ADV by Mark Suciu retails for $100 / €100 and will be available for purchase from October 23rd via adidas.com/skateboarding and select skate retailers worldwide.