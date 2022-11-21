adidas Heitor Da Silva New Forum 84 ADV Colorway

adidas Skateboarding in partnership with Heitor Da Silva returns with an all new colorway for the Forum 84 ADV, a silhouette whose demand has catapulted within the skateboarding community, proving the next-gen rider’s global influence and impact in footwear design and culture. Bold contrasting hues adorn the latest release that’s a true reflection of Heitor’s vibrant character and style as both a skateboarder and creator.

“Big ups to the entire adidas Skateboarding family for having faith in me,” says global Pro team rider Heitor Da Silva. “It was fun working with the brand design heads to create my second collaboration because they have great ideas and understand my vision. This partnership with adidas means a lot to me because it gives me a chance to create products that reflect the styles that I grew up loving when I was younger. I’m still learning in the design world but I’m happy with how the Forum silhouette came out. It’s only going to get better from here, trust me. Obrigado, adidas!”

The Forum 84 ADV by Heitor Da Silva is available now in select skate shops worldwide and will be available for purchase on December 10 via adidas.com/skateboarding, and in select skate specialty retailers for $110 / €110.