adidas Puig PK Primeblue: Made In Part with Parley Ocean Plastic

adidas Skateboarding in partnership with Pro skater Lucas Puig debuts the — Puig PK Primeblue, the first-of-its-kind more sustainable silhouette from adidas Skateboarding. Receiving a high performance material upper, made in part with Parley ocean plastic, the Puig PK Primeblue is inspired by the rider’s time spent in his hometown on the coast of Biarritz, France. The silhouette aligns with Puig’s personal ideology to protect the oceans and environment by making an enduring and positive impact for the future of the planet alongside the Three Stripes brand.

“I often see and collect a lot of plastic at the beach,” says the premiere team rider Lucas Puig. “It’s a small but positive thing that I can do when given the opportunity to develop a shoe made in part with recycled materials.”

A more sustainable take on the global team rider’s popular Pro model the Puig, the Puig PK Primeblue arrives as an off-board chiller between skate sessions in an all-white, ultra-soft and lightweight Primeknit upper featuring hazy green accents. The footwear is constructed in part with upcycled plastic waste intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting the ocean. Rounding out its signature features, the Puig PK Primeblue highlights a contrasting waved detailing on the tread and heel alongside a high grade EVA midsole for ultimate comfort and cushioning while a molded Adiprene sockliner provides a glove-like fit.

Building on a longstanding partnership with adidas Skateboarding, Puig will be working on more sustainable products in the near future as an active part of the brand’s ambitious journey to End Plastic Waste.